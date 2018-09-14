Boil water advisory issued for St. Marys

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for St. Marys in Pottawatomie County Friday morning.

Potential bacterial contamination caused the alert. KDHE recommends boiling water for one minute before drinking or using in food preparation, and to dispose of ice cubes from household icemakers.

Bathing water does not need to be boiled, but supervise children bathing to make sure water is not ingested.

For cleaning dishes, use a teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water. If tap water appears dirty, KDHE advises flushing water lines until the water appears clear.

KDHE will rescind the advisory after testing at a certified laboratory shows the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

Anyone with further questions can contact the KDHE at 785-296-5514.