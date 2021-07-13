Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Centralia

CENTRALIA (KSNT) – Effective July 13 the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is asking residents in the city of Centralia to boil their drinking water.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE said the advisory will remian in effect until the “conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.”

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/pws/emergencyresponse/water_disruption.htm