TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system located in Nemaha County.

According to a press release issued by the County of Nemaha, the advisory takes effect on Sept. 7 and will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice: