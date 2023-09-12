WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – State health officials have issued a boil water advisory for residents living in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced the advisory on Sept. 12 through a press release. The advisory impacts residents in the Wabaunsee County Rural Water District 2. Residents are asked to take the following precautions while the advisory is in effect:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory is in place due to a line break that caused a loss in pressure for the system, according to the KDHE. A loss in pressure can lead to bacterial contamination. The KDHE is responsible for rescinding the boil water advisory once the issue is fixed.

If you have questions regarding this advisory, call 785-456-9883 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, go to the KDHE’s website.