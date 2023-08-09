CORRECTION: The KDHE provided a correction on areas impacted by the water boil advisory. The impacted areas are: north of Road 290, connected via the main along Road 290 west of Road F, Road D at or north of Road 280, the City of Allen and the City of Bushong.

ALLEN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory Aug. 9 for the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 after a line break resulted in a loss of pressure.

Failure to keep adequate pressure can result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination, according to the KDHE press release. The advisory will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is resolved.

The KDHE advisory impacts the City of Allen, Admire and Bushong.

The KDHE advised area customers to:

boil water for one minute for drinking, food preparation or use as bottled water.

get rid of ice cubes made from automatic icemakers.

if water appears dirty, flush water lines by letting water run.

clean dishes with a teaspoon of household bleach for each gallon of water.

supervise children to prevent them from ingesting water while bathing. People with cuts or rashes may want to contact a physician.

If you have questions contact the water system at 620-341-9617 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Consumer information can be found here.

For restaurants or food establishments contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.