Boil Water Advisory lifted for Centralia

CENTRALIA (KSNT) – The boil advisory suggested by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment two days ago has been lifted for the town of Centralia.

KDHE said the advisory would remain in effect until the “conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.”

“Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Centralia indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.” Kansas Department of Health and Environment

The advisory was lifted July 15, at 10:49 a.m.