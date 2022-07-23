JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ozawkie’s public water supply.

The advisory began on July 23 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the water supply at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issues the advisory after a line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. The failure to maintain pressure can result in loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

People should observe the following precautions until they are notified otherwise:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or preparing food

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from automatic icemakers

If tap water looks dirty, flush water lines by letting water run until clear

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at lease one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that it is not ingested.

Only the KDHE can rescind the order after a certified laboratory conducts testing.

For more information or to ask questions, residents can call 785-876-2550 or click here.