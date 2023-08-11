BUSHONG (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) canceled a boil water advisory on Friday for the city of Bushong located in Butler County.

The KDHE issued a boil water advisory Aug. 9 for some Lyon County residents after a line break resulted in a loss of pressure.

Laboratory testing samples collected by the Lyon County Rural Water District 1 indicated no evidence of bacterial contamination, according to a press release from the KDHE.

If you have questions contact the water system at 620-341-9617 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Consumer information can be found here.