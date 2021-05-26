Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Manhattan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_1524064405137.jpg

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The boil water advisory issued Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has been lifted for the City of Manhattan water supply.

KDHE has tested the water supplies in Manhattan and found no evidence of bacteriological contamination that would have placed the system at risk.

A boil water advisory had gone into effect Tuesday afternoon for a specific portion of southwest Manhattan because of dropping water system pressure, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories