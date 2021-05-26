Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The boil water advisory issued Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has been lifted for the City of Manhattan water supply.

KDHE has tested the water supplies in Manhattan and found no evidence of bacteriological contamination that would have placed the system at risk.

A boil water advisory had gone into effect Tuesday afternoon for a specific portion of southwest Manhattan because of dropping water system pressure, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.