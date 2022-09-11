NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for Nemaha County Rural Water District Number Three on Sunday.

The public water supply system had an advisory issued because of a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure to the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE said water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure of shutdown. Whenever a supplier or KDHE announces an advisory, KDHE will always rescind the order after testing in a certified lab.

After testing, samples found no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk are deemed resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-336-2747 or visit the website by clicking here.