Boil water advisory rescinded for St. Marys

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded a boil water advisory issued Friday for the city of St. Marys in Pottawatomie County.

The alert was issued after a water line break that may have potentially caused bacterial contamination. KDHE collected water samples in St. Marys and tests showed no sign of contamination as of Saturday afternoon.

The boil water advisory came just as the town kicked off the second weekend of its Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival.