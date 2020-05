WETMORE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded their boil water advisory for Wetmore in Nemaha County.

KDHE issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon due to a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. After an initial testing of the water, samples came back negative for bacteria and health officials determined it was safe for use.

People with further questions are asked to call KDHE at 785-296-5514.