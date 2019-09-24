Boil water order issued for 2 Jefferson Co. Rural Water Districts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued boil water orders Tuesday for Jefferson County Rural Water District 11 and Jefferson County Rural Water District 14.

KDHE officials issued the orders because of confirmed bacteriological contamination. These will remain in effect until the conditions are resolved.

If you live in those districts, you should use the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If you have questions, you can call the water system or KDHE at (785) 296-5514, or visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information website.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the orders on their business can email the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call (785) 564-6767.