UPDATE: As of 3 p.m., Topeka Police reported the Fort Riley Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was able to remove everything from the residence. Police are still investigating the burglary. No further information will be provided at this time.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) bomb squad was called to a southeast Topeka home after officers found concerning historic war memorabilia.

At 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the TPD responded to a past burglary in the 2500 block of SE Virginia Ave. Officers found military ordnance and requested the Ft. Riley Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, according to a press release from the TPD.

The EOD is investigating the memorabilia to render it safe, according to the TPD.

The TPD reassured the public that there is no immediate danger.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

