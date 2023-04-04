CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A local school district took to social media to notify parents of a bomb threat being distributed in Kansas and across the nation Tuesday.

Clay County Schools USD 379 posted to social media that officials with the Kansas Department of Education are aware of a message being sent across the country targeting schools, hospitals and other businesses with a bomb threat. USD 379 included the following message from Superintendent Brett Nelson which has been sent to parents of children in the district:

Parents and Staff, A member of our school board received an email from an unknown email address saying that they had “planted bombs on the inside and also requested bitcoins.” No school or specific location was mentioned. A number of other school districts appear to be on the email. We have been coordinating with local law enforcement and the KBI. Local law enforcement will have a presence in all of our schools today. We have inspected the buildings, checked for open doors/windows, and also swept the buildings looking for anything unusual or out of the ordinary. We have no reason to believe there is any credit to this threat. We will continue to coordinate with local law enforcement and the KBI. As more information comes in we will share it. Brett Nelson, superintendent of schools Clay County USD 379

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 spokesman Dr. Aarion Gray confirmed that no threats have been received in Topeka on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.