‘Boo at the Zoo’ brings Halloween fun to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center brought a bit of normalcy to these unprecedented times by holding their second weekend of Boo at the Zoo on Saturday.

The event encouraged kids to dress up in their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat amongst the different vendors set up across the zoo. After multiple zoo events had to be cancelled, the staff said they are thankful this one could still happen.

“There’s just some normalcy about it. You wear your costume, you go out, you get candy, you’re at the zoo,” said Shanna Simpson, animal care supervisor for the zoo. “We’ve seen so much joy brought to the people of Topeka this week and last week, it’s just been so wonderful that we’ve been able to do it.”

The animals at the zoo even got into the festivities, with pumpkins filled with their favorite treats given to them.

The final Boo at the Zoo event will be on Halloween from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.