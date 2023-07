WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is moving its firework show up to beat severe storms heading into the area.

Boomtown USA’s pyro crew leader tells KSNT 27 Northeast Kansas’ largest firework show will move to 9:30 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. tonight.

To see the firework show, tune into Fox 43 at 9 p.m. to see clips of the action.