TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from Shawnee County residents in locating a stolen bloodhound Friday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that a 14-year-old bloodhound named Bosco was allegedly stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on Jan. 28.

The SNSO reports deputies and animal control officers responded to the home on Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on several occasions to check on the welfare of Bosco after receiving reports of animal neglect. The SNSO found these claims to be false after an investigation and conversation with Bosco’s owner.

On Saturday, Bosco was allegedly stolen from his family, according to the SNSO. A witness told the SNSO they saw an unknown grey SUV leaving the driveway of the home around 2:15 p.m.

The SNSO is asking for help from local residents in locating Bosco and returning him to his home. The person who allegedly took Bosco is in possession of stolen property and could face criminal charges in connection to this incident.

If you have any information about Bosco, you can share it with the SNSO by calling 785-251-2251 or 785-251-2200. You can also make a tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.