Boulevard Brewery searching for bottles with late Washburn grad’s name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Boulevard Brewing Company is on the hunt to find as many bottles as they can with the name of one of their former employees on it.

30-year-old Brady Smith of KCMO passed away Friday, Dec. 4 after a nine month battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma. Smith had been on staff at Boulevard since 2017.

Prior to his professional career, Smith was a 2008 graduate of Seaman High School and received a collegiate degree from Washburn University.

Now, one of Boulevard’s beers, Nutcracker Ale, features names of its employees on the bottle’s neck label. The company is asking that if you come across a bottle with the name Brady Smith on it, that you return to it the company.

Boulevard said if you bring in the bottle, they will gift you with three things:

Boulevard pint glass

20% off in the gift shop

1 draft beer in Beer Hall

Bottles can be dropped off at Boulevard’s Tours and Rec Center, located at 2534 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108.