Boulevard Brewing Company to release red Chiefs-themed beer celebrating Super Bowl victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Company has announced on social media new information on a special beer to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, emphasizing the win was 50 years in the making.

The beer, called, “Worth The Wait,” is being listed as an imperial red ale.

Just like that big win, we told you this beer would be worth the wait. Release details coming VERY soon. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hHoV1wXtA0 — Boulevard Brewing Co. (@Boulevard_Beer) February 21, 2020

The name of the beer was hinted in their last post to social media early February.

The company still has not said when the beer will be released. According to their social media post, more information will be available soon.

In 2014, the local brewery released the limited edition Crown Town Ale after the Royals advanced to the World Series. They released it again in 2015 after the Royals won the World Series.