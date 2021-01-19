Boulevard Brewing Company quickly selling out of late Topeka native’s beer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Boulevard Brewing Company is selling an exclusive beer in honor of Topeka native and Boulevard employee Brady Smith, who passed away in December from a battle with Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

The beer is called “Never Give An Inch,” inspired by his favorite quote from the novel Sometimes a Great Notion by Ken Kesey.

KSNT News told you Brady’s family was asking people to look out for the holiday beers with his name on them, something Boulevard did for every employee.

Boulevard Brewing Company has been remembering Brady from a label with his name on it to a beer with his face on it.

“When we walked into the store and we saw the display it was a pretty humbling moment,” said his father Brian Smith.

Brady’s passion was to help underprivileged kids get involved in sports, especially his favorite: wrestling. That’s why the money from beer sales will go to non-profits that help kids who otherwise couldn’t afford to play; one thing that gave Brady his confidence and charisma that everyone noticed.

“As soon as I met him, probably within five minutes, we instantly became friends,” said Andy Gregory, Brady’s colleague and friend.

Brady had a lasting effect on people, and that’s been proven as the beers are selling quickly. As of Tuesday afternoon, they’re nearly gone

“It’s just an amazing feeling to know our son touched so many people’s lives,” said his mother Gayle Smith.

Jan. 23 would have been Brady’s 31st birthday. Jan. 24 marks a year since he got diagnosed with the cancer that took his life.

“We hope in some way or another we make him proud by taking this money and making some of his goals come true,” Gayle said.

The beer is sold exclusively through Boulevard’s website and their store in KCMO. Online and in-person sales will begin on Monday, Jan. 18. Each 750 ml bottle is $14.99.