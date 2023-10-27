TOPEKA (KSNT)- The month of October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For that reason, former Race Against Breast Cancer Board Member Katy Nelson joined the 27 News Morning Show to discuss the upcoming Bowling for Boobies event.

Nelson herself is a survivor of breast cancer. She said that when she was in her early thirties, Nelson found a lump when she was taking a shower.

“I went to the doctor, and we did not have insurance,” Nelson said. “I was going to leave and not worry about it, just let God’s will be God’s will. And a nurse then told me about the Race Against Breast Cancer.”

The Race Against Breast Cancer provides free mammograms’ and assistance to women and men across Northeast Kansas.

“Within 48 hours I was having surgery,” Nelson said. “It was an aggressive form of breast cancer.”

Thankfully, Nelson was able to get the lump removed and is now cancer-free. However, Nelson shared that she had a male friend in the Kansas City area who had been diagnosed and later passed away from breast cancer.

“A lot of men don’t believe that it can attack them,” she said. “And I always say, ‘Cancer does not discriminate’…cancer doesn’t care what color your skin is, it doesn’t care what gender you are. It’ll attack how it wants to and when it wants to.”

For that reason, she was inspired to create the Bowling for Boobies event that helps support the mission of the RABC.

“I believe in supporting local, ” she said. “I believe in everything local.”

The Bowling for Boobies event will support the local mission of the RABC.

The event is from 3-6 p.m. at the West Ridge Lanes this Saturday, Oct. 28. The West Ridge Lanes is located at 1935 SW Westport Dr. in Topeka.

“You can just come and hang out with your friends, hang out with your family,” she said. “It’s really just a family-fun event.”

It is $25 to get in, and all the money earned will go towards furthering the RABC’s mission. The RABC will also be there to sell merchandise for extra donations.

You can visit the Bowling for Boobies Facebook page for more information

