KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes and fiancé Brittany Matthews announced on Instagram they’re expecting their first baby.

Matthews posted pictures with Mahomes and a sonogram of their baby with the caption, “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

The announcement comes almost one month after the couple got engaged. It was the same day Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings.