Boy playing with lighter starts Junction City apartment fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday night a boy playing with a lighter set fire to a Junction City apartment complex.

According to the Junction City Fire Department it happened just before 10 P.M. on Friday at 2332 Wildcat Lane. They said they found a 3rd floor apartment on fire.

Crews got the flames out, but there was damage to the 3rd floor apartment and the two apartments below it.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators said it was started by a boy who told them he was “curious about fire” and said it was his first time playing with lighters.

The total damage is estimated to be around $50,000. All of the people living in the 3 damaged apartments are being helped by the Red Cross.