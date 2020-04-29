Boy Scouts across the nation to host ‘National Camp-In’ weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Boy Scouts all across the nation are planning to take part in the nationwide ‘National Camp-In’ weekend, including troops across northeast Kansas.

The Jayhawk Area Council, who is in charge of several troops across northeast Kansas, is taking part in the virtual camping trip.

They hope the Scouts will learn things over the course of the virtual trip as they try and step away from the screens of being inside, while also earning their Merritt badges along the way.

Members of the Jayhawk Area Council want to encourage not just the Scouts, but all families across northeast Kansas to partake in the festivities.

“We’re just encouraging families to get together and get outside together. Some have been cooped up inside the house for a really long time,” Erin Aldridge, Development Director for the Jayhawk Area Council, said. “A lot of us parents, I’m working from home as well and she’s doing online schooling. We’ve been sitting in front of a screen so much, that maybe we can break that up a little bit throughout the day.”

If you would like to register to take part in all of the festivities this weekend and for more information on the activities that will take place, click here.