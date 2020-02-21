Boy Scouts Jayhawk Area Council announce this year’s honorees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council with the Boy Scouts of America has announced this year’s recipients for the Distinguished Citizens and Distinguished Corporate honorees.

Governor Laura Kelly and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have been selected as this year’s honorees for the 2020 season.

These awards honor individuals, families, and companies in their efforts of making a difference in the community.

The board consists of both past Boy Scouts and currents that select the winners every year. Although President Nick Xidis is not on the committee, he says that this year’s recipients have shown many strong qualities for this award.

They look for those who have made a substantial contribution to the community and to youth.

“We want to recognize them and give the folks here a chance to honor those that have worked so hard,” Xidis said.

He also said that between Governor Kelly and Goodyear, this year’s honorees epitomize the attributes of a Distinguished Citizen and Corporation in the community.

Both honorees have accepted and responded to being this year’s recipients.

“It’s truly an honor to receive the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award from the Jayhawk Area Council of Boy Scouts of America,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

She went on to say that she’s “always tried to incorporate these important values while in public service as a way to be an effective leader, make a positive difference and contribute to the greater good.”

The Goodyear-Topeka manufacturing director, Dusty Douglas, said that they are honored to be recognized by “such a great organization as the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.”

Douglas said that they are also proud of the productive partnership they’ve built with the Boy Scouts over the years, and look forward to continuing to work together in the future.

Governor Laura Kelly and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will be recognized at a banquet on Monday, April 20th.