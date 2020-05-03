Boy Scouts of America host national ‘camp-in’ during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday, hundreds of Boy Scouts across the country set up camp sites in their back yard.

The organization hosted a national camp-in, where scouts set up campsites in their back yards with families. A family in Topeka joined in the fun, calling their set up “Camp Clontarf” after their street name. They planned a day of food on the fire and working on scout skills like tying knots.

Jamie Tast-Pasley, the mom of a Boy Scout, said it was nice to unplug from technology and spend quality time with their family.

“We’ve got some backyard games, we’ve got some horseshoes, we’ve got lawn darts, water balloons,” Tast-Pasley said. “Stuff like that just kind of keeping the kids outside and active today.”

Devin, Jamie’s son, got to work on one of his merit badges during the camp out.