Boys and Girls Club "Stuff the Bus" campaign wraps up Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Boys and Girls Club's annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign wraps up on Thursday. People can drop off donations at any Topeka U.S. Bank location on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

12:00 pm - 1:30 pm Dillons North Topeka (Rochester Rd.)

2:00 pm - 3:30 pm Southwest Dillons (Urish Rd.)

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Westar Energy Pocket Park (8th & Kansas Ave)

The campaign has raised more than $31 thousand worth of cash and supply donations over the past three years. Organizer Pat Colley says that sponsors help but this is a campaign where the individual can really shine.

"Hey would you go and buy a pack of crayons, box of markers, construction paper?" said Colley. "Just bringing one or two items and the power of the many with just a few items can really make a difference."

