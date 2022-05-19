TOPEKA (KSNT) – Boys & Girls Club of Topeka is enrolling for its summer program and is holding open interviews this weekend for the teen center. Jennifer LeClair with BGCT stopped by the 27 News morning show with details.

BGCT is holding open interviews for its teen center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 20 at 1112 SE 10th Ave. Part-time and full-time opportunities are available.

For more information on the open interviews or current/upcoming programs, go to their Facebook page or their website.