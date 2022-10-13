TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka is adding programs to its Teen Center, as well as stocking up the food pantry there. Jennifer LeClair stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us more.

The Teen Center Food Pantry is operated by members of the Teen Center Club. It’s open on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 4:00-5:30 p.m. To also help the community from going hungry, BGCT is putting together a meal box for a family in need, which will be distributed right before Thanksgiving. A printable shopping list can be found below.

Other programs coming soon to the Teen Center include local culinary talent Garcie Coleman coming in to teach cooking classes for teens. More information will be released at a later date.

Looking ahead to December, BGCT will honor its Youth of the Year with Kansas artist Chely Wright at the Historic Jayhawk Theatre. This will be on Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, click here.