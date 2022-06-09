TOPEKA (KSNT) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka has a few events you can be a part of these summer months. Jennifer LeClair, Vice President of Marketing & Communications stopped by the 27 News morning show Thursday to give us the details.

BGCT is holding a recruitment event for Club Blue from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 13th at Iron Rail Brewing. You can stop by and talk with current members to learn more about the group and see if it’s a fit for you. Appetizers and soft drinks will be provided.

Enrollment for the Before-School, After-School and School Day Out programs opens for current Club members on Friday, July 1st. Enrollment for the general public opens on Friday, July 8th. There are 14 Club locations in all four school districts in Topeka.

Mark your calendars for the “Big Easy Bash.” This will be at the Adams Club on Saturday, August 20.