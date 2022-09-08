TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka is partnering with Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, area law enforcement and other community partners to reduce crime for kids in the community.

Jennifer LeClair stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us more about the S.A.V.E Program.

BGCT is also hiring for a variety of positions, but one LeClair highlighted was the Career Readiness Coordinator position. LeClair said the position works closely with the BGCT Teen Center, specifically to provide programs focused on career and workforce readiness and preparation. For more information, click here.

Looking ahead to the end of the year, mark your calendars for Tuesday, Dec. 13. Country music artist and Kansas native Chely Wright will perform a concert to benefit BGCT. More information will be released at a later date.