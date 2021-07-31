BRAKES driving school prepares teens for unexpected experiences behind the wheel

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A nationally-known defensive driving school, Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (BRAKES), is teaching teenagers how to handle unexpected experiences on the road.

The four-hour course prepares young drivers on how to navigate through real-life situations that they may face while sitting in the driver’s seat.

“We have panic breaking which they will learn how to use and operate the ABS system in the car,” Larry Dixon, an instructor with BRAKES said. “We will have a slalom course, we have distracted driving.”

It’s not a typical driving class. Some of the courses, like the one that teaches students how to control a drifting car, are challenging in all aspects. This rigorous course helps teens imagine what they might face during snow, rain or other uncontrollable elements.

“You don’t want to have any bad habits behind the wheel,” Dixon said. “It’s life and death.”

Parents of the teens also get to sit in on the class. Most are hopeful it will prepare their young drivers for the unexpected.

“I hope it encourages them and gives them some confidence to drive in traffic and in any of the conditions they come across,” Ian Nabb, a parent of a teen driver in the class, said. “That they know what to do in an emergency.”

Just like a lot of things in life, confidence is key. Another group of drivers will be out at the Stormont Vail Events Center on August 1 in Topeka. The driving school will also be making its way to Kansas City in August. For more information on how to sign up, click here.