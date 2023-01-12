OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office.

The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual allegedly broke into the office building at Eisenhower State Park, breaking a window and stealing a small empty safe and a web camera. The park released photos of the individual and their vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information related to this theft, you can reach out to Park Ranger Rob Dunham at rob.dunham@ks.gov.