Break-ins, other crimes reported during Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police said thieves put a damper on Christmas celebrations over the weekend.

TPD told KSNT News people reported their cars had been broken into while they were at the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade on Saturday.

Officers said there were three car burglaries during the parade. There was also one report of criminal damage and someone had their motorcycle stolen.

If you have any information on these crimes, you’re asked to call TPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at Criminalintel@topeka.org, or call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.