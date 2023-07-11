TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Kansans are suing Attorney General Kris Kobach over his lawsuit against the Kansas Department of Revenue, saying it would be harmful to them.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas just tweeted it is filing a motion against Kobach. The motion is to intervene on behalf of five transgender Kansas who would be harmed by Kobach’s lawsuit against the Kansas Department of Revenue. Kobach announced this month he would be suing the Kansas Department of revenue as part of his effort to ban transgender people from changing their gender on their drivers license.

“Our clients deserve to live their lives free of harassment, discrimination, and violence – all consequences that Mr. Kobach’s erroneous legal interpretations are designed to encourage,” the ACLU of Kansas tweeted Tuesday.