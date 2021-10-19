Breast cancer survivor urges women to get back to their doctors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent breast cancer survivor in Topeka is urging women to return to their doctors for cancer screenings.

Jill Sittenauer was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She credits the early detection with a positive outcome.

“It’s okay to go back to get your screenings,” Sittenauer said on FOX 43. “It’s safe.”

Sittenauer will participate in “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” in Topeka later this month, Sat. Oct. 23. The event is a noncompetitive 5K walk, participants walk in teams or individually, and invite their friends and families to join their team and donate to their efforts. The 5-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m., registration starts at 8:30 a.m.