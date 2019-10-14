Breast cancer survivors share their stories in honor of breast cancer awareness month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Breast cancer is a disease that can affect anyone.

With October being breast cancer awareness month, two breast cancer survivors are sharing their stories about overcoming the disease.

In February, Jeremy Bailey noticed a lump on chest.

“At first, I was just watching it,” said Bailey. “I mean, it never got big. It just stayed the same size, but something was not right.”

After getting it checked out by multiple doctors, he was diagnosed with breast cancer just a couple months later and underwent a double mastectomy.

“The recovery process was pretty tough,” said Bailey. “Having to have help a lot, I mean, you have no chest muscles.”

Because the cancer was detected in the early stages, Jeremy was able to beat it. He credits his friends, family and support group the Male Breast Cancer Coalition for helping him get through it.

While it’s rare for men to be diagnosed with breast cancer, Bailey said it’s important for men to be aware that it could happen, and to know what the signs and symptoms are.

But, sometimes they’re not always easy to recognize.

That was the case for Barb tidwell when she was first diagnosed with the disease in 2010.

“I did notice the very first time I had a sore spot,” said Tidwell. “But, i wasn’t good about telling the difference between what was normal and what wasn’t normal.”

After making her doctor aware of it, they were able to detect the cancer.

“I went through chemo and radiation, and it took the better part of a year probably to get through all of that process and recover from it,” said Tidwell.

If there’s one thing both Jeremy and Barb want people to get from their experiences, it’s to be proactive.

“If you don’t ask or check on something that seems to be a little bit out of the ordinary, it becomes something extremely difficult to take care of,” said Tidwell.

“If there’s something that you feel is wrong, go get it checked out,” said Bailey. “Don’t wait.”

According to the American Cancer Society, some of the most common signs of breast cancer include:

Skin changes such as swelling or redness

Lumps in the breast area

General pain in or on any part of the breast

To learn more about early detection measures, click HERE.