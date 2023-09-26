TOPEKA (KSNT) – Brendan Wiley, longtime director of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, is leaving to take a new role as CEO of the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas.

Wiley’s resignation will be effective Nov, 10, 2023. His resignation was shared with zoo staff Tuesday afternoon.

“We are deeply grateful for Brendan’s leadership and his dedication to the Topeka Zoo and our entire community,” Fred Patton, board president of the Topeka Zoo said. “His tireless efforts have helped shape our zoo into the vibrant and respected organization it is today. We will long reflect upon Brendan’s tenure as a transformational period that enables our zoo to flourish for decades to come. While we are saddened by his departure, we wish Brendan the absolute best with his new position at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas.”

As the leader of one of Topeka’s most-prized possessions, Wiley has become the friendly face who shares his emotions when good things and bad things happen at the zoo.

When Wiley took the role in 2010, the 90-year-old zoo did not have the best reputation after several animals died and the zoo faced scrutiny from animal rights groups. Wiley embraced criticism to make positive change and regained the community’s support for the zoo.

In 2021, the zoo was removed from oversight by the city government, allowing Wiley to pursue expansion projects without cutting through red tape. That year, the zoo said set a new attendance record of more than 230,000 guests.

Over the years, Wiley raised money to expand exhibits and create new ones, including the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, Giraffe and Friends and Camp Cowabunga.

The popular Zoo Lights fundraiser was also launched in 2020 under Wiley’s direction, generating 72,000 guests in its second year.

Wiley was transparent with the public when animals were born, passed away and moved to other zoos. In 2019, Wiley made media appearances around the world after a tiger mauled a zookeeper.

Topeka’s zoo is located in Gage Park, off Sixth and Gage in west Topeka.