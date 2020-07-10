Brew at the Zoo event canceled due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Friday it will be canceling the annual Brew at the Zoo event, according to a news release.

The zoo will give full refunds to anyone who purchased tickets. Instead of the refund, guests can also donate their tickets to the zoo until Tuesday, July 14. Email Shelby at shelbyr@fotz.com for more information.

“Given the current impact of Covid-19 on our nation and community, we feel it is best to focus our efforts on future fundraising endeavors,” said Jared Bednar, Friends of the Zoo Executive Director.