TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular fundraising event in Topeka is back after a three-year hiatus.

This weekend, Brew at the Zoo makes it’s comeback to the capital city. This unique event will allow guests to try out more than 150 brews while supporting the local zoo. It’s a staff favorite fundraiser, bringing people together for an after-hours event that shows the zoo isn’t just for kids.

With your ticket, you’ll receive a tasting glass branded for Brew at the Zoo 2022. You’ll also get to walk around the park, try a wide variety of beers and entertainment from two live bands.

Local breweries including Iron Rail, Happy Basset, and Blind Tiger will be there – along with national brews for this event. In addition to a fun night out, taking part in Brew at the Zoo helps the zoo carry out it’s mission of conservation.

“Brew at the zoo is one of our fundraising events,” said Topeka Zoo worker Jared Bednar. “It’s really important for what work we do out here, what comes first and foremost at the zoo is the care and well-being of our animals. The best way to showcase them isn’t always for the normal crowd coming through, we want to make sure that adults have the opportunity to enjoy as well.”

Brew at the Zoo is this Saturday. It starts at 6 p.m. for those with general admission, while an early party will happen for VIP ticket buyers starting an hour before. Topeka Dino Days will still be taking place around the park during the beer tasting event, a great way to enjoy two local events.