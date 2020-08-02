Brew Bank to begin offering cocktail making classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brew Bank will begin offering the people of Topeka a fun, new and safe activity – cocktail making classes.

Tickets will begin to go on sale sometime the week of August 2, and include a cocktail class for two.

“It’s tough for our community right now. It’s a hard time and it’s hard to get together and be able to hang out together in a safe way,” said Brew Bank Co-Owner Dusty Snethen. “So we want to try to provide that as best we can and we want people to be able to come out and enjoy a night out without risking anything.”

Participants will learn how to make two traditional cocktails, as well as how to put a “Brew Bank twist” on them.

A mixologist will also be at the classes to teach participants the history behind the drink.

The staff are ensuring the event is safe by making sure participants social distance, wear masks and make their own drinks, Snethen said.

The first class is August 20, where the drinks of choice will be margaritas and daiquiris.

A link to purchase tickets can be found on Brew Bank’s Facebook page or website.