JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Revitalization is brewing in downtown Junction City.

Highwind Brewing Company, which is currently under construction, is aiming to be the one and only brewery in the Junction City area. Owner Matt Hoover and head brewer Shawn Howard think they can bring new experiences and options to the downtown strip.

“Junction doesn’t have a ton of places downtown where you can eat, dine and grab a drink, so we think that this is going to be a place where you’re going to be able to do that,” Hoover said. “We’re in the midst of a little bit of a revitalization here, and so we wanted to be a part of the revitalization and really start to bring some people here.”

The brewery will consist of a 15 barrel system on the first floor, with an event space occupying the second floor. The basement may be converted to a speakeasy.

“It’s going to be not just beer people, but foodies and just a good space to hangout with anybody that you care about and want to have a good conversation with and just relax after a long day of work,” Howard said.

The building has been vacant for 25 years, but with this project they are hoping to bring attention to this downtown space. It will give residents something closer to home to enjoy, they agreed.

Highwind Brewing Company is expected to open in summer or fall of 2023.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.