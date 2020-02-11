Brewster Place residents make Valentine cards for Meals on Wheels

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people are going to feel the love this Valentine’s Day thanks to Brewster Place. People at the Topeka retirement home created cards for the holiday.

They’re teaming up with Meals on Wheels to give out the cards on Valentine’s Day. Staff members said they didn’t know what to expect when they started, but the residents are committed to making as many as they can.

“I think originally it started out as a casual, we got together and started making valentines and then it turned into let’s make a goal and let’s do something great for the community,” Serena Kent, director of wellness, said.

Together the group has made 726 handmade cards.