Bridal show supports local brides and businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Hundreds of brides-to-be packed The Cyrus Hotel on Sunday for the Veil Bridal Show.

People enjoyed free champagne while learning about the possibilities for their future weddings. Brides also had the opportunity to learn how to properly plan a wedding with classes, even learning how to find the perfect cake, music and dress.

Organizers said while the brides are finding help for their weddings, they're also helping local businesses.

"As wedding professionals, we want to help our brides have a stress free engagement, and help them with their wedding day," said Lindsay Kooser, owner of Veil Events and a Topeka native. "But really, what the brides may not realize, is that they are actually helping 40 plus other small businesses here in Topeka."

Businesses also came out from Lawrence and Kansas City.

KSNT News evening anchor Brooke Lennington was also at the event talking to future brides and getting some ideas for her own wedding.