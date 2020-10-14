Bride donates wedding flowers to Topeka nursing homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a woman had her wedding in Topeka last weekend, she decided to turn all of her flowers into bouquets, and give them to nearby nursing homes.

Porterfield’s Flowers in Topeka was in charge of the arrangements and delivered them to the nursing homes. Owner David Porterfield said he had never had a bride choose to do that before.

“Flowers can make such a difference for people and flowers lift everyone’s spirits and especially these days when people feel so isolated, it can really bring joy to their lives,” said Porterfield.

One of the nursing homes that they donated the 30 boquets to was the assisted living center Homestead of Topeka. One of the workers said the donation was greatly appreciated, since the residents aren’t allowed visitors. She said it will also give the residents something to talk about.

“For the rest of the day we will have lots of conversations about their weddings, weddings they have thrown, why we didn’t do this before,” said Susan Bullock. “This will be a day of sparkles for them.”

The bride said she wanted to remain anonymous, but still wanted her story told so others might follow in her footsteps.