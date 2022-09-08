TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Shawnee County Commissioners received good news at their Thursday morning meeting: the cost of a bridge that was completed in August is going to cost less than originally planned.

The bridge goes over Tecumseh Creek on southeast Laurel Road. Shawnee County Public Works ran the numbers and this project will cost about $4,800 less than they had initially budgeted.

The project was able to save this money because the “as-bid” cost was less than the “as- constructed” cost when all was said and done.

”The good thing is for the taxpayers of the county is that we can accomplish more with the same funds,” Curt Neihaus, the Shawnee County Public Works Director and Engineer said. “So, that’s how I look at it. If we have a little savings here, that money can go to the next project. It’s just a way for the tax dollar to go further.”

This nearly year-long project will end up costing the county around $817,000.