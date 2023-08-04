TOPEKA (KSNT) – Transportation crews will soon start surveying a bridge in east Topeka.

Monday, Aug. 7, Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) crews will start a field survey on the California Avenue bridge over I-70. The survey will gather information necessary to create a detailed design of proposed improvements, according to KDOT.

Photo courtesy of KDOT

A survey crew member will reach out to any property owner and/or tenants to ask permission to go onto private property. The field survey is expected to be complete by Oct. 15.