Bridge repair may slow traffic starting Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If your daily commute takes you near I-470 and Wanamaker, get ready for possible minor delays.

Starting Thursday, both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-470 between Huntoon and Wanamaker in Topeka will be reduced to two lanes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the lane reductions are necessary for bridge repair work. Concrete barriers, signs and cones will mark the construction area.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka is the contractor on the $417,000 project. Work on the bridge is expected to be completed in early July.