Bring in the beams: Evergy Plaza construction could close downtown Topeka road

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Large steel columns arrived Wednesday morning as construction is moving along for Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.

Crews plan to bring the new plaza’s performance stage roof on Thursday morning. Officials said this will require police assistance, which could potentially shut down parts of Southwest Kansas Avenue during the process.









The Plaza will include many year-round features for public use, including a summer water feature that has the ability to turn into an ice rink in the winter months. Also included is a 30-foot digital screen fully equipped with sound and lighting and ample seating for people to enjoy being in Downtown Topeka.

Evergy Plaza is scheduled to open in March 2020.

